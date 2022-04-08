Silver Minings: Not much expected from Raiders’ pass protection

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line struggled at times in 2021 as the new-look group took time to come together.

Now, according to one study, not much is expected from the unit again. According to Ourlads.com, via NFL analyst Computer Cowboy, the early NFL offensive line pass protection projections are not kind to Las Vegas. They are projected to have the 21st best pass protection group in the league, according to this tweet:

Here is today's new and improved method for projecting 2022 offensive lines in pass protection based on projected starters (via Ourlads).



This uses {the historical relationship between grades at each position and team offensive efficiency} to weight tackles > centers > guards pic.twitter.com/F3ESkNNCmF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 30, 2022

We all know Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr can struggle when pressured. perhaps new weapon, All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, can help because he is known for being able to quickly get on.

Still, the Raiders’ offensive line group is still young and is developing, so it will need to come together quickly. Poor projections or not, keeping Carr clean is a major task for Josh McDaniels and his offensive staff.

