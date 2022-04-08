Silver Minings: Not much expected from Raiders’ pass protection

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line struggled at times in 2021 as the new-look group took time to come together.
Now, according to one study, not much is expected from the unit again. According to Ourlads.com, via NFL analyst Computer Cowboy, the early NFL offensive line pass protection projections are not kind to Las Vegas. They are projected to have the 21st best pass protection group in the league, according to this tweet:
Here is today's new and improved method for projecting 2022 offensive lines in pass protection based on projected starters (via Ourlads).— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 30, 2022
This uses {the historical relationship between grades at each position and team offensive efficiency} to weight tackles > centers > guards pic.twitter.com/F3ESkNNCmF
We all know Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr can struggle when pressured. perhaps new weapon, All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, can help because he is known for being able to quickly get on.
Still, the Raiders’ offensive line group is still young and is developing, so it will need to come together quickly. Poor projections or not, keeping Carr clean is a major task for Josh McDaniels and his offensive staff.
Other Raiders links:
- Draft guide: The Athletic’s massive draft preview is now available.
- Now a strength: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at how the Raiders’ situation at wide receiver has quickly improved.
- Great feature: The Raiders’ website has a look at new receiver Davante Adams’ journey to superstardom.
- Big man is excited: Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is fired up to be back with the Raiders.
- Draft visit: Add Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes to the list of Raiders’ pre-draft visit.
Loading comments...