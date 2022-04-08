Raiders poll results: Banking on Rock Ya-Sin

Last week, we ran a poll asking our community members to select their favorite veteran addition of the free agency and trade period.

At the time, there were 20 poll candidates. We excluded superstar additions, wide receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones and chose to concentrate on the role players Las Vegas added instead.

And the poll, frankly, wasn’t close. Most of our poll takers believe the trade for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was the biggest Raiders move of the offseason in the non-Adams and Jones category. Ya-Sin was acquired in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts for pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, which enabled the Jones signing.

We had nearly 1,100 votes tallied and Ya-Sin received a whopping 59 percent of the vote. I agree with this vote.

Ya-Sin, a free agent next year, will start and he should make an impact. All 20 candidates received votes. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (Chicago Bears) received the second most votes, tallying 11 percent of the vote. Linebacker Jayon Brown was in third place at six percent, but this was the Ya-Sin show all the way.

Let’s see what he can do.