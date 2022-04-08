We’re a few weeks away from the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders are still wheeling and dealing in free agency so we’ve got plenty to talk about, plus we have your questions to get to!

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Nick Mullens signs

Johnathan Hankins re-signs

Offseason workout dates announced

Dave Ziegler unveils his thought process on the Davante Adams trade

Draft visits

Vegas draft schedule

More Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow talk

Would Isaiah Likely make the Raiders’ offense deadly?

John Metchie in the 3rd round?

& more!

