We’re a few weeks away from the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders are still wheeling and dealing in free agency so we’ve got plenty to talk about, plus we have your questions to get to!
Topics Discussed:
- Nick Mullens signs
- Johnathan Hankins re-signs
- Offseason workout dates announced
- Dave Ziegler unveils his thought process on the Davante Adams trade
- Draft visits
- Vegas draft schedule
- More Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow talk
- Would Isaiah Likely make the Raiders’ offense deadly?
- John Metchie in the 3rd round?
- & more!
