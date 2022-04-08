Raiders draft 2022: A case for Velus Jones

One of the more interesting draft names is Velus Jones. The Tennessee wide receiver/kick returner has seen his draft stock rise pretty drastically in the past couple of months.

Around the time of the Senior Bowl, in which Jones shined during practice all week, he was considered a late-round prospect. Now, some scouts think he could be a mid-round pick, even going in the third round.

The reason why is that Jones has blazing speed and he is versatile. Teams believe that he can make an impact both as a receiver and as a returner. Jones boasts eye-popping 4.31 40-yard speed. Jones, who began his collegiate career at USC, has made plays on the big stage in both the Pac-12 and the SEC. Many scouts believe his game can translate to the NFL.

Related 5 wide receiver and defensive back winners from Senior Bowl Day 2

Jones could make sense for the Raiders. Yes, they have committed big at the wide receiver position this offseason with the trade for superstar Davante Adams and the signing of Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins. But getting some more speed and youth wouldn’t be the worst idea for the new Las Vegas brass. Adams will be 30 this year and Robinson and Hollins both signed short-term deals.

So, adding Jones to the receiver room could make sense.

He could also help right away as a returner, which would take stress off of Hunter Renfrow as a punt returner. New cornerback Darius Philips also can return kicks and punts, but Jones might be dynamic.

So, with more pressing needs, drafting Jones in the third or fourth might be a luxury, but it is worth considering.