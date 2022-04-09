Silver Minings: Top 30 visits display a focus on the CB position

The Las Vegas Raiders were connected to cornerbacks throughout the free-agent process. According to youtube, Stefon Gilmore was a shoo-in, and JC Jackson had an offer from the Raiders.

There were additions to the position with the trade for Rock Ya-Sin and the signing of Anthony Averett. Both players could be contributors when the football rolls out in September.

Cornerback appears to be a focus for the Raiders even with the depth from free agency. In just the past week, there have been three top 30 visits from cornerbacks—Marcus Jones from Houston, Kalon Barnes from Baylor, and Mario Goodrich from Clemson.

Nice move by Ezukanma here to get outside and upfield, but look at the hustle by Houston CB Marcus Jones! TD saving effort. pic.twitter.com/vurObdQcOT — Kenny G. (@Gritz_Blitz) April 2, 2022

Marcus Jones and Mario Goodrich were both senior bowl attendees. While neither one stood out during the practice sessions, tape equals good value in the later rounds. Marcus Jones has the versatility that Graham desires with his ability to play corner and safety.

Kalon Barnes set the record in the 40-yard dash for a defensive back this past NFL Combine. The speedster has the athletic ability to play the position and is a work in progress technique-wise. But the speed he has allows him to stay atop explosive plays.

The Raiders are not done at the cornerback position, and the draft could hear the position called multiple times.

