Silver Minings: Draft picks shows Patriots’ ties

With a crowded running back room and other needs, it was a mild surprise when the Las Vegas Raiders drafted running back Zamir White out of Georgia in the fourth round of the recent draft. Then, with their final pick, they took UCLA running back Brittain Brown,

However, it shouldn’t have been, knowing where new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels came from. They were both with the New England Patriots for several years.

New England drafted running backs three out of the past four years. They love their tailbacks. As my good friend, Mike Sando of The Athletic, tweeted, several teams drafted running backs that had decision makers with ties to the Patriots like Ziegler and McDaniels.

12 of the first 17 RBs drafted went to teams that had either:



GMs with ties to #Patriots

(HOU, LV, NEx2, TEN)

McVay/Shanahan OFF style

(NYJ, SEA, SF, ATL, CLE, LAR, MIN)



Maybe nothing. Maybe something. — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) April 30, 2022

So, don’t be surprised fi we see Ziegler and McDaniels draft more at the position in the near future. It may just be their way and that’s OK.

