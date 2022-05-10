Raiders offseason: Top cornerbacks available

The veteran free-agent cornerback market got a big boost Monday when the New York Giants released James Bradberry for salary-cap reasons.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for another cornerback this offseason. They have added some in free agency and through the draft. They studied cornerbacks in depth prior the April draft, but did not select one. So, Las Vegas, which will get some salary-cap relief after June 1, may be in position to add at cornerback soon.

There, of course, is a lot of reasons to think the Raiders will be players for Bradberry. He played the past two seasons under new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and made the 2020 Pro Bowl with him as his coach. The new Las Vegas staff have added several players with previous ties to the staff. Yes, the Raiders have been connected to Bradberry.

Huge addition to the free agent market.



Chiefs, Eagles, Raiders jump out as options https://t.co/Omtwm5OEfD — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) May 9, 2022

The problem, of course, is if the Raiders have to wait until June to sign Bradberry, he may be quickly snapped up. Top cornerbacks go off the market quickly and there will be likely teams with ample cap room, wiling to give Bradberry a lucrative multi-year deal.

James Bradberry has 42 forced incompletions since 2019



2nd among CBs https://t.co/YKj7Vt5yVG — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) May 9, 2022

Bradberry is easily the best cornerback currently available. Still, there are some remaining options in the cornerback class that have seen Jason Verrett and Bryce Callahan sign since the end of the draft.

Th remaining cornerback free-agent class still includes Joe Haden, Trae Waynes, Chris Harris, Kevin King, Kyle Fuller and Xavier Rhodes.

If the Raiders feel like they have to wait until next month to pursue Bradberry and if he is no longer there, some of the above listed names should still be on the market in June. None of them, at this point, will likely command a huge deal, so the Raiders should easily be able to afford one after they get their salary-cap boost.

Still, the cornerback market now starts with Bradberry.