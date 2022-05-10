Raiders visited with Nick Kwiatkoski

In an interesting move, the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly visited with former linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Kwiatkoski, released by the Raiders earlier this offseason, visited his former squad Monday.

Veteran free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who has previously visited Falcons, visited his old team, the Raiders, on Monday, and has, possibly, two more visits ahead, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 10, 2022

It is not known if the Raiders are still interested in Kwiatkoski because Monday they signed veteran linebacker Kenny Young. Young, 27, is a fifth-year veteran and started a total of 13 games with the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos last season. So, the fact that the Raiders added depth in Young (he can also play special teams and worked with new Las Vegas special teams coach Tom McMahom in Denver) and Kwiatkoski has other visits lined up, suggest nothing is imminent between him and the Raiders. but, of course, everything is fluid.

Kwiatkoski signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Raiders in 2020 as a free agent from the Chicago Bears. But he only lasted two seasons in Las Vegas, in which he was oft injured and didn’t become the steady starter the former Las Vegas regime envisioned when they brought him in. Kwiatkoski, 28, missed nine games in 2021 and started 12 games in two years with the Raiders.