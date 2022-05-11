Silver Minings: Zamir White longshot to win Rookie of the Year

With veterans Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake entering the final year of their contracts, Zamir White’s role in the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive backfield will likely expand greatly in his second season from his rookie campaign this fall.

Still, the punishing, speed rusher will surely get his share of touches as a rookie after the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the recent NFL draft.

Our friends DraftKings Sportsbook have odds available for the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year and White is a big longshot at 60-1. Again, the chance of White not being the primary running back in 2022 makes this bet a little tricky, but you never now. It sure would be sweet, though, to cash that ticket.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick, is the current betting favorite at +500. Atlanta wide receiver Drake London and Tennessee receiver Treylon Burks are priced next at +750.

