Raiders offseason 2022: Nathan Peterman signs with Bears

The Nathan Peterman era is over.

The reserve quarterback has officially departed the Las Vegas Raiders and has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Media.

Free-agent QB Nathan Peterman is signing a one-year contract with the #Bears, per source.



Peterman — who opened the 2018 season as the #Bills' starter ahead of Josh Allen — spent the last few seasons with the #Raiders. Now, he joins Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian in Chicago.

Peterman had been with the Raiders for parts of the past three seasons. He originally signed to the Raiders’ practice squad in 2019 and often received praise from former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden, who kept re-signing Peterman. Gruden, of course, is gone and the Raiders new coach is Josh McDaniels.

It never appeared this offseason that Peterman would return to Las Vegas.

Peterman, a major failure as the Buffalo Bills’ starter in parts of 2017 and ‘18, completed three of just five passes as a Raider, all of which came in 2020. He was sometimes, the Raiders’ quarterback to Derek Carr over Marcus Mariota. Like Peterman, Mariota also left the Raiders this offseason, signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders added backups Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert in free agency this offseason.