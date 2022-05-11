Raiders are reportedly signing Keelan Cole

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add pieces to the roster with the draft over and the team in offseason program-mode.

ESPN reported that the Raiders will sign veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole.

Former Jaguars’ and Jets’ WR Keelan Cole is signing a 1-year deal with the Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

Cole, 29, started 11 games for the New York Jets last season and had 28 catches for 449 yards (an average 16.0 per catch average) with one touchdown. Cole, a product of small-school Kentucky Wesleyan, is entering his sixth NFL season. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Jets last year.

He has 187 catches and 13 touchdowns in his career. He had a career-high 55 catches for the Jags in 2020. There is, no doubt, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr will be the best quarterback Cole has played with.

Cole was used mostly in the slot in 2019-20 in Jacksonville but played outside most of last season with Jets https://t.co/dKFxDJh9p4 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 12, 2022

He is the fourth veteran wide receiver Las Vegas has added this offseason, joining superstar Davante Adams (through a trade) and fellow free-agent signings Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins. They join slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards, who was expected to be the No. 2 receiver.

The Raiders will keep five or six receivers, so there will be a lot of competition in training camp.