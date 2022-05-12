Silver Minings: Davante Adams is single-coverage star

Is there anything as a wide receiver that new Las Vegas Raiders’ No. 1 target Davante Adams isn’t great at?

I truly don’t think so.

Pro Football Focus recently pointed out that Adams, who the Raiders traded their first and second-round draft picks this year to the Green Bay Packers for in March, was the NFL leader in grades in single coverage the past two seasons.

Highest-graded WR vs single coverage each season pic.twitter.com/P9Rr2YSXmJ — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2022

As you can see, Adams’ grades were elite.

That’s why it’s so important for the Raiders to pair Adams with tight end Darren Waller and slot man Hunter Renfrow. Adams is playing with better receiving teammates in Las Vegas than he did in Green Bay. So, he actually may get more opportunities for single-coverage plays.

Expect new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels to exploit Adams’ abilities. Again, this is going to be a fun season.

