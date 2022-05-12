Raiders’ first two games are announced

The Raiders are staying on the West Coast in the first two games of the season and expect both games to be filled with tons of Raiders fans.

Thus, we officially know the first two Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 regular-season games.

The NFL has just allowed teams to announce their first home game of the season and the Raiders have let the world know they will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, on September 18. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT. The Raiders will open the season on the road on September 11 at AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT. Of course, Raiders fans are famous for taking over Chargers’ home games, so this is a team-friendly start to the season.

Week 1 will be a huge rematch of the Raiders’ thrilling Week 18 overtime home win over the Chargers that sent them to the playoffs and sent the Chargers home for the offseason. Both teams and fan bases will be ready for this one.

This isn’t a bad start for the home slate for Las Vegas, The Cardinals aren’t expected to be a major playoff threat (even though they did make the postseason in 2021) and this could be a good way for the Raiders to start their eight-game home season. Unlike last year, they play nine games on the road and eight at home in 2022.

Related Raiders 2022 schedule rumors

Key Las Vegas addition Chandler Jones will be fired up for this game. The pass-rusher signed with the Raiders from Arizona in free agency. Now, he gets to chase Kyler Murray and former Raiders center Rodney Hudson will face his former team for the first time since being traded in 2021. The Raiders get a nice break as they will face Arizona during star receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ NFL suspension.

Check out the Raiders’ AFC West odds here from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders have the third most difficult schedule in the NFL, according to NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

The rest of the Raiders’ 2022 schedule will be released at 5 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete 2022 Raiders’ schedule:

Enter tweet

The Raiders will begin and end the season at home against an AFC West foe. They host the reining six-time AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. Last year, the Raiders clinches a playoff berth with a home game in Week 18 and perhaps it will happen again.

Other schedule highlights include:

(CHECK Week 5 at Kansas City on Monday night.

A Week 2 visit to the Denver Broncos and new quarterback Russell Wilson.

(CHECK) A week 16 game at the Tennessee Titans on XX.

You can get great discounts on Raiders tickets through TickPick here.