Raiders poll: Did Quarterback position get better?

The never-ending offseason question about the Raiders’ quarterback situation h

as, of course, always centered around starter Derek Carr.

Yet, in the first offseason of the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels era, we have been wholesale changed behind Carr, with him getting a contract extension.

While McDaniels is happy to move forward with Carr as his starter, the quarterback guru has changed out his quarterback room otherwise. The Raiders have signed veterans Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert in free agency and let Carr’s backups for the past two years, Marcus Mariota (Atlanta Flacons) and Nathan Peterman (Chicago Bears), sign elsewhere.

Then, the Raiders traded for Jarrett Stidham on Thursday morning.

Stidham played for McDaniels for the past three seasons in New England. He or Mullens (who was the No. 3 in Cleveland in 2021) will likely back up Carr and Gilbert may be on the outs. There will be competition in training camp and in preseason, but if experience is an indication, Stidham is the favorite to be the No. 2. Yes, the Raiders have reportedly signed undrafted free agent Chase Garbers, but for now, he is likely a practice squad candidates more so than a 53-man roster prospect as a rookie.

Do you think it is better or worse than the Mariota-Peterman backup tandem?