TRADE: Raiders acquire quarterback Jarrett Stidham

The Las Vegas Raiders’ round-the-clock quest to work on the roster struck again early Thursday morning when news broke that the team is trading for New England Patriots reserve quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

According to NFL Media, the Raiders are sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for Stidham and a seventh-round pick in 2023. The Raiders, who are projected to get three compensatory picks, are still on pace for 10 draft picks next year.

The #Patriots are trading QB Jarrett Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the #Raiders for a sixth-round pick, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

The trade, of course, reunites new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and Stidham. The Patriots selected Stidham out of Auburn in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Stidham, who will be 26 in August, has completed 24 of 48 NFL passes in three seasons.

He is set to be a free agent next year. Clearly, McDaniels feels good about him. Stidham is the third veteran backup quarterback the Raiders have acquired this offseason.

They also signed Nick Mullens and Garrett gilbert. Surely, they won’t keep three backup quarterbacks.

This could mean Garrett is a longshot to make the team and perhaps Stidham now has the edge over Mullens to backup starter Derek Carr. The team also reportedly signed undrafted rookie Chase Garbers out of Cal. He may be earmarked for the practice squad.