Raiders 2022 schedule rumors

The leaks are coming

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at Chiefs
Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL will release the full 2022 regular-season schedule at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Yet, there have been some leaks. We will compile them here. But be forewarned, they are not official and just rumors at this point. Yet, we are going to only add links from legitimate sources.

Again, don’t go booking plane tickets and hotel reservations until tonight.

I will start with something I’ve heard: The Raiders will be on the road against Denver in Week 2. Again, nothing official. See, nope. The Raiders play against the Cardinals at home in Week 2.

The Raiders will play at Kansas City in Week 5 on “Monday Night Football.”

The Raiders will play at New Orleans in Week 8.

