Silver Minings: The price of touchdowns in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders spend money on offensive players and Las Vegas Raiders fans spend a lot of money to attend home games at Allegiant Stadium, which was the most expensive NFL stadium to see a game at in 2021.

So, it is not a surprise that both the Las Vegas team and the fan base where among the league leaders in money spent per each touchdown during the 2021 season according to a fascinating study by bookmakers.com.

According to the site, the Raiders paid $3.5 million per touchdown in 2021, which is was the eighth highest in the league. Raiders fans spent the second highest mark in the league, spending an average of $66.73 per fan per touchdown. That was the second highest mark in the NFL.

Don’t expect the numbers to decrease in 2022 with the Raiders giving superstar wide receiver Davante Adams a new deal and he will score a lot. And, let’s face, the prices probably won’t be decreasing to get into Allegiant Stadium this season.

