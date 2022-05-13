It’s finally here, the Las Vegas Raiders schedule has been released! But the Raiders were even busier than that this week as they traded for quarterback Jared Stidham and signed several players, including two-thirds of their draft class.

I recapped it all and answered your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

2022 schedule

Stidham trade

Wide receiver Keelan Cole and linebacker Kenny Young signed

Nathan Peterman and Nick Kwiatkoski officially gone

Brandon Yeargan from the Patriots joins the front office

Dylan Parham, Matthew Butler, Thayer Munford and Brittain Brown ink rookie deals

Former president Dan Ventrelle fired

Super Bowl run?

Gerald McCoy back?

Any veteran right tackles and/or safeties still available?

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts.