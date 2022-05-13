Raiders schedule release 2022: Need to start fast

Now, that we’ve had a night’s sleep to digest the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 schedule, I have some thoughts:

Start fast:

The schedule gets tough late (more about that later), so starting fast is crucial for Josh McDaniels’ team. The Raiders need to hope to go 3-1 in the first four games of the season. Playing at the Chargers in Los Angeles and the Cardinals at home in the first two weeks is a bonus, because they will both essentially be home games. Starting 2-0 would be huge headed to Nashville in Week 3.

Related 2022 NFL schedule is released

Don’t forget the middle:

The Raiders have their bye in Week 6 and need to come out smoking. And it’s a great opportunity. It is the softest part of the schedule with games against Houston, New Orleans and Jacksonville. If the Raiders can sweep that three-game set, they will be setting themselves up well as November football settles in.

The end is rough:

There isn’t many ways of avoiding it — the Raiders have a tough end of the season. It is not impossible, but most of the teams they pay in December and January will likely be in the same space as the Raiders — playing for playoff position. That’s why getting to December in good shape is so vital for Las Vegas.

Related 5 most intriguing games on 2022 schedule

You never know:

The reality is all we are dealing with is speculation. Thigns will change during the season. Some teams will be better than they were expected to be and some teams will be worse. injuries will happen and the landscape of the schedule will change. All you can really do is worry about yourself and go play who they tell you to each week.

Early prediction:

Based on the schedule and expectations for the Raiders, my May prediction is 11-6 and a playoff berth.