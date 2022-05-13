 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders poll: Do you like 2022 schedule?

Happy or bummed with Las Vegas’ slate?

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders, Chargers
Now, that you have seen what awaits your beloved Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season with the NFL regular-season schedule being released Thursday, we want to know what you think.

Are you happy with what the league gave the Raiders to navigate through the 17-game season or are you unhappy with it?

Every year, every team’s schedule has advantages and disadvantages. it’s just the way it is.

At first digest, the Raiders’ 2022 schedule doesn’t seem too awful. Yes, the schedule gets very tough (on paper) at the end of the season. The December and January games aren’t great.

But there are two home games to end the season is nice and the Raiders early season and middle of the schedule isn’t overly harrowing.

So, now it’s your turn to chime in. Take our poll and let us know in the comment section of you like or dislike Las Vegas’ schedule?

