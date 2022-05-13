Raiders poll: Do you like 2022 schedule?

Now, that you have seen what awaits your beloved Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season with the NFL regular-season schedule being released Thursday, we want to know what you think.

Every game is an opportunity.

Every game is an event.



Your 2022 schedule is delivered, #RaiderNation » https://t.co/SmYUB3z7n5



Are you happy with what the league gave the Raiders to navigate through the 17-game season or are you unhappy with it?

Every year, every team’s schedule has advantages and disadvantages. it’s just the way it is.

NFL broadcast exec Mike North says #Raiders were one of teams that requested back-to-back road games in the East (Week 8 at NO, Week 9 at Jax). Raiders will try to stay East between those two games to avoid an extra cross-country trip — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 13, 2022

At first digest, the Raiders’ 2022 schedule doesn’t seem too awful. Yes, the schedule gets very tough (on paper) at the end of the season. The December and January games aren’t great.

But there are two home games to end the season is nice and the Raiders early season and middle of the schedule isn’t overly harrowing.

So, now it’s your turn to chime in. Take our poll and let us know in the comment section of you like or dislike Las Vegas’ schedule?