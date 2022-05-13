Raiders 2022 schedule: DraftKings odds

Now, that the Las Vegas Raiders schedule has been released, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has released opening odds for all but one of the their 17 games this season.
Let’s take a look:
Raiders 2022 Regular Season Schedule
Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
Chargers -4.
Sept. 18 Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. CBS
Raiders - 3.5
Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. FOX
Titans -1
Oct. 2 Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS
Pick ‘em
Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs* 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Chiefs -4.5
Bye
Oct. 23 Houston Texans 1:05 p.m. CBS
Raiders -8
Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints 10:00 a.m CBS
Raiders -1
Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. CBS
Raiders -3
Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1:05 p.m. CBS
Raiders -2
Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m.FOX
Broncos -3
Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks 1:05 p.m.CBS
Raiders -2
Dec. 4 Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m.CBS
Pick ‘em
Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. Prime Video
Rams -4
Dec. 18 New England Patriots 5:20 p.m.NBC
Raiders -3
Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:15 p.m. NFLN
Raiders -1.5
Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX
Raiders -1.5
Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 Kansas City Chiefs TBDTBD
Chiefs -2
So, the Raiders are favored in nine games, the underdogs in six games and two games are viewed as even. That would work out to a pretty good season for the Silver and Black.
What do you think of the bookmakers thoughts on the Raiders in 2022?
