Raiders 2022 schedule: DraftKings odds

Now, that the Las Vegas Raiders schedule has been released, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has released opening odds for all but one of the their 17 games this season.

Let’s take a look:

Raiders 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS

Chargers -4.

Sept. 18 Arizona Cardinals 1:25 p.m. CBS

Raiders - 3.5

Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. FOX

Titans -1

Oct. 2 Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Pick ‘em

Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs* 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Chiefs -4.5

Bye

Oct. 23 Houston Texans 1:05 p.m. CBS

Raiders -8

Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints 10:00 a.m CBS

Raiders -1

Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. CBS

Raiders -3

Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts 1:05 p.m. CBS

Raiders -2

Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m.FOX

Broncos -3

Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks 1:05 p.m.CBS

Raiders -2

Dec. 4 Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m.CBS

Pick ‘em

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. Prime Video

Rams -4

Dec. 18 New England Patriots 5:20 p.m.NBC

Raiders -3

Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:15 p.m. NFLN

Raiders -1.5

Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX

Raiders -1.5

Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 Kansas City Chiefs TBDTBD

Chiefs -2

So, the Raiders are favored in nine games, the underdogs in six games and two games are viewed as even. That would work out to a pretty good season for the Silver and Black.

What do you think of the bookmakers thoughts on the Raiders in 2022?