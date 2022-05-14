The NFL draft didn’t have the firepower of previous drafts, especially at the quarterback position. The NFL took only one quarterback in the first round for the first time since 1999.

The Las Vegas Raiders avoided all the quarterbacks, not taking one and leaving the backup position to veterans. However, next year, a different branch of signal-callers is coming to the fold with more talent and buzz.

One of the stars is Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He is coming off one of the best seasons in Alabama history and will rival CJ Stroud from Ohio State. Both will face plenty of debate through the college football season.

In this week's SB Nation reacts, we asked fans who they think will be the first overall pick for the 2023 draft. 32% of fans believe it will be Bryce Young who will come off the board first.

CJ Stroud was close at 29% and will preview the battle for QB1. I wouldn’t sleep on the other quarterbacks in the background with players such as Will Leavis, and Cam Rising are players that could creep into the conversation. Grayson McCall is the secret player who could shoot up with the size and arm talent prototypical for the position.

The 2023 draft is far away, but the college season is close. We will see this all play out very soon.