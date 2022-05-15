Silver Minings: NFL Considered Moving Raiders or Chargers to St. Louis, per Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new stadium in Vegas that's already given the team a playoff berth. Mark Davis got everything he wanted after initially attempting to move to Los Angeles but was denied by the league.

Well, the story could have been different. St Louis Dispatch released a report explaining how the Raiders almost moved to St. Louis back in 2014.

“The Raiders moving to St. Louis, with restructured ownership and a brand makeover. But a decade ago, at least for a moment, St. Louis impressed the NFL.”

The owners got together and discussed the team moving without Mark Davis. It would have been interesting to see where the Raiders would have been with a new owner and city. In the end, St. Louis lost out on the stadium but won the lawsuit against the NFL. Davis got to keep his team and moved to sin city.

