Raiders poll results: Fans happy with draft

Like the offseason as a whole, the Las Vegas Raiders’ fan base is on board what new general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels did in their first draft with the team.

We recently asked fans to grade the Raiders’ six-player draft (plus superstar veteran wide receiver Davante Adams). The response was overwhelming approval.

In a poll in which nearly 950 votes were tallied, 67 percent of the voters gave the Raiders’ draft a “B’ grade. Another 26 percent, gave the team’s draft an ‘A’ grade. Six percent gave the team a ‘C’ grade, while one percent gave them a ‘D.’ Zero percent applied a failing grade to Ziegler and crew.

That’s an honor roll grade to me.

Personally, I’d give the Raiders’ draft class an ‘A’ considering the Adams’ trade. They gave Green Bay their first-and-second-round picks and found a way to add six rookies. That’s pretty good work to me.