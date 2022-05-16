Silver Minings: Raiders NFL’s most expensive ticket

Ticket prices have skyrocketed since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, especially since no fans were allowed in Allegiant Stadium during the COVID season. That’s to be expected with a brand new stadium located in one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the country. Even so, the price of admission is astonishingly high for 2022.

In a recent study done by TicketIQ, the Raiders ticket prices are the highest on the secondary market in the NFL and it’s not very close either.

#RaiderNation ticket prices are the most $$ in the #NFL in 2022, with 5 of most $$ games this season at @AllegiantStadm ♦️ 2nd most $$ game is @DangeRussWilson return to Seattle in WK 1. NO FEE Tickets for all 2022 games https://t.co/iR7byn9ujT pic.twitter.com/x8UgbxigmW — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) May 15, 2022

Las Vegas has an average list price of $739, nearly $90 more than the second-place New England Patriots ($653). For comparison’s sake, the difference between second and third is about $70, and about $60 separates No. 3 and No. 4.

As far as single games go when the San Francisco 49ers come to the desert for the first time to renew their rivalry with their old neighbors, fans are looking at the highest individual game ticket price at $655. That’s nearly double the second-highest price, Broncos at Seahawks for Russell Wilson's return to Seattle, which is going for $384.

The Raiders also hold the third, fifth, eighth and 10th highest single-game prices with their bouts against the Patriots, Broncos, Cardinals and Chargers. Clearly, the offseason is playing a big role in these prices as the Josh McDaniels and Chandler Jones revenge games are included, as are the Chargers and Broncos rivalry matchups but not the Chiefs.

