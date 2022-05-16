 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders NFL’s most expensive ticket

Hot ticket in the desert

By Matt Holder
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fans after defeating Chargers
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ticket prices have skyrocketed since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, especially since no fans were allowed in Allegiant Stadium during the COVID season. That’s to be expected with a brand new stadium located in one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the country. Even so, the price of admission is astonishingly high for 2022.

In a recent study done by TicketIQ, the Raiders ticket prices are the highest on the secondary market in the NFL and it’s not very close either.

Las Vegas has an average list price of $739, nearly $90 more than the second-place New England Patriots ($653). For comparison’s sake, the difference between second and third is about $70, and about $60 separates No. 3 and No. 4.

As far as single games go when the San Francisco 49ers come to the desert for the first time to renew their rivalry with their old neighbors, fans are looking at the highest individual game ticket price at $655. That’s nearly double the second-highest price, Broncos at Seahawks for Russell Wilson's return to Seattle, which is going for $384.

The Raiders also hold the third, fifth, eighth and 10th highest single-game prices with their bouts against the Patriots, Broncos, Cardinals and Chargers. Clearly, the offseason is playing a big role in these prices as the Josh McDaniels and Chandler Jones revenge games are included, as are the Chargers and Broncos rivalry matchups but not the Chiefs.

In other Raiders Links:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...