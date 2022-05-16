Raiders 2022 season bold predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a playoff berth for the first time since 2017. That season didn’t end how the fans of Raider Nation wanted with an ugly 6-10 record that led to the era of Jon Gruden.

The Raiders are loaded up with a new coaching staff and added elite players to the roster. Now they feel like a playoff contender the media will pick to get a wild card spot.

How will the season go? Predictions are always tricky. That’s why we are going bold with out-of-this-world options for the Raiders:

Darren Waller leads the team in receptions and receiving yards

Davante Adams' presence in the locker elevates the offense. His route running ability and red zone consistency will work with Derek Carr and lead to many touchdowns. However, the yards and receptions will go to star tight end Darren Waller.

Fans speculate Carr and Waller’s connection, but the results suggest the chemistry. Since 2019 Carr has been 4th in the NFL in TE target percentage. With choice routes and Waller hinting at him playing inside during interviews can expect that to continue.

Derek Carr breaks Lamonica’s record

Daryle Lamonica's passing was a sad day for the nation. The Raider legend held the title for the most touchdowns in franchise history, with his 34 in 1968. The record falls this year, with Carr surpassing Lamonica.

Adams and Hunter Renfrow combined for 19 touchdowns in the red zone in 2021. They create one of the best red-zone duos in football. The Raiders' red-zone issues are scattered over the past four seasons, and Adams should help immediately.

Raiders have a top 10 defense

The Raiders' defense has been terrible since 2003. The best unit was on a 2-14 team, and teams could just run the ball and control the clock. Here comes Patrick Graham to change everything and bring the defense to life.

Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones prove they are the best duo in the league. The Raiders receive a massive leap from Tre’von Moehrig, with Johnathan Abram finally finding his perfect role. The actual silver and black feel returns with the defense becoming one of the best in football.

Moehrig leads the NFL in interceptions

Speaking of Moehrig, he was almost a player of the year for the Raiders in 2021. According to PFF, Moehrig was tied for the league lead in dropped in interceptions. That turns around with him catching everything and leading the league in picks.

Moehrig was in the correct position most of the time, and the new scheme will use his man-to-man skills. Graham moves him around and finds ways to get him in situations where he can use his instincts and create plays. It will lead to a sophomore leap for the former second-round pick.