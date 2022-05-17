Raiders 2023 draft poll: What position in first round?

An obvious storyline leading up to next year’s NFL draft will be that Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler will be making his first fist-round pick.
Of course, the Raiders traded their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft to the Green Bay Packers for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
While, clearly, it’s way too early to think about next year’s draft, I want to hear from you think about projecting need year’s position that may be a top target for Las Vegas. I know a lot of unknowns are at play here, but let’s have some fun.
I understand the best available player theme, but here are some potential areas of 2023 first-round targets:
- Cornerback: We will see what happens this year, but it may be a position of need in 2023.
- Linebacker: The time to develop a young player at the position could come in 2023.
- Offensive line: See cornerback.
We are listing every position in our poll for conversation reasons.
Poll
What position do you think the Raiders draft in the first round next year?
-
72%
Quarterback
-
0%
Running back
-
1%
Wide receiver
-
0%
Tight end
-
0%
Center
-
8%
Tackle
-
0%
guard
-
0%
Defensive end
-
1%
Defensive tackle
-
5%
Linebacker
-
7%
Cornerback
-
0%
Safety
