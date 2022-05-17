 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders 2023 draft poll: What position in first round?

Early thoughts on next year’s draft

By Bill Williamson
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Raiders draft
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

An obvious storyline leading up to next year’s NFL draft will be that Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler will be making his first fist-round pick.

Of course, the Raiders traded their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft to the Green Bay Packers for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

While, clearly, it’s way too early to think about next year’s draft, I want to hear from you think about projecting need year’s position that may be a top target for Las Vegas. I know a lot of unknowns are at play here, but let’s have some fun.

I understand the best available player theme, but here are some potential areas of 2023 first-round targets:

  • Cornerback: We will see what happens this year, but it may be a position of need in 2023.
  • Linebacker: The time to develop a young player at the position could come in 2023.
  • Offensive line: See cornerback.

We are listing every position in our poll for conversation reasons.

Poll

What position do you think the Raiders draft in the first round next year?

view results
  • 72%
    Quarterback
    (715 votes)
  • 0%
    Running back
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    Wide receiver
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Tight end
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Center
    (1 vote)
  • 8%
    Tackle
    (85 votes)
  • 0%
    guard
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Defensive end
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    Defensive tackle
    (19 votes)
  • 5%
    Linebacker
    (57 votes)
  • 7%
    Cornerback
    (78 votes)
  • 0%
    Safety
    (5 votes)
992 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...