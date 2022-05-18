Silver Minings: All about the byes

One of the ways NFL head coaches are judged is how their team responds after the bye week.
Analysts and fans figure coaches better have their team prepared after their bye. With the NFL schedule released last week, there have been several nuggets about the Raiders’ 2022 bye week, which is in Week 6.
The Raiders have two games against teams coming off a bye in 2022, which is tied for the second most in the league.
Games against an opponent coming off a BYE— Sharp Football Analysis (@SharpFBAnalysis) May 13, 2022
3
HOU
2
PIT
TEN
LV
ATL
NO
NE
GB
0
BUF
DET
DEN
TB
KC
CHI
WAShttps://t.co/1E3LmhQeif
They are against the Texans and Seahawks. However, the Raiders are also coming off their bye in the Houston game, so it’s a wash. The Raiders are also one of four teams to have a bye after a Monday night game, which avoids a start week. So, that’s a positive of the bye week as well.
Teams to get a bye following Monday Night Football to avoid a short week:#Raiders— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 13, 2022
Browns
Ravens
Saints (but also have short week after their other MNF game)
So, it doesn’t appear that the bye week is going to give McDaniels and his team too many unwanted challenges in 2022.
