NFL news: James Bradberry goes to the Eagles

We can scratch James Bradberry’s name from the Las Vegas Raiders’ wish list. Until next year.

Bradberry, the hottest name on the current free agent market, agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal worth a reported $10 million on Wednesday morning. So Bradberry, who was cut by the New York Giants in a salary cap move last week, will hit the market again in 2023.

Sources: Former #Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal for $10M. A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2022

Bradberry, of course, has been connected to the Raiders for months. The offseason began with the Raiders trying to shop him in trade talks. Bradberry played the past two seasons under new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants and made the Pro Bowl in 2020. That connection (the new Raiders’ staff has added several players who worked under new staff members this offseason) and a need at cornerback made the Raiders’ interest in Bradberry, who will turn 29 in August, obvious.

It was reported in the nine days between him getting released and agreeing with another NFC East team that the Raiders had contact with Bradberry.

The problem for the Raiders, of course, was that they currently don’t have much salary cap room. However, they will get some cap relief after June 1. There was growing hope in the Raiders’ fan base in recent days that Bradberry could be waiting for the Raiders to clear room. But in the end, he felt right about the Eagles.

Text just now from CB James Bradberry on why he chose to sign with the #Eagles: "I believe the scheme is a perfect fit for me." #NewBeginnings in the #NFCEast — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 18, 2022

Perhaps the Raiders will look at the position in June when they get some cap relief.

The remaining cornerback free agent class still includes Joe Haden, Trae Waynes, Chris Harris, Kevin King, Kyle Fuller and Xavier Rhodes.