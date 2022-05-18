Raiders Podcast: TDL Raiders schedule review and Bryan Edwards trade

The Las Vegas Raiders are seen as playoff contenders across the board or just falling short. ESPN just released their FPI rankings, with the team coming in at 8th in the AFC West.

The schedule released last Thursday appears to be tough sledding for the Raiders based on the previous season. It seems that way with the tough start with battles vs. all three AFC rivals.

BD and I break down the schedule by looking at the top matchups and the most challenging stretches of games. We go through and pick the must-win games and the games that we think are litmus tests for the silver and black.

Bryan Edwards trade is discussed, and the way they added Keenan Cole. Edwards didn’t fit in with the regime, and we explain why. Also, a quick thought on Keenan Cole and how he can become the fourth wide receiver.

BD finishes off the show with a deep dive into Matthew Butler game what he can add to the defensive line.

