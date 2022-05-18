Raiders 2022: Is the roster essentially set?

Earlier Wednesday, one player who had long been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback James Bradberry, agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles, ending that dream for many fans of the Silver and Black.

Then, later in the day, Raiders’ beat writer Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal suggested that, for the most part, the Las Vegas brass is satisfied with the roster being the unit that hits the regular season in September.

Latest on @Raiders roster: While you can’t rule out any more moves, the sense is Raiders are ready to roll forward with this group. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 18, 2022

Of course, as Bonsignore pointed out, there is always wiggle room and things can change. But after a whirlwind of offseason signings, trades and a six-player draft class, the Raiders may be essentially satisfied with the makings of their roster.

Of course, the Raiders, who have around $5 million in salary-cap room at the moment, will get some relief for the Cory Littleton and Carl Nassib releases after June 1. Those two deals will give them close to $20 million in cap room.

But Bonsignore pointed out that the Raiders are spending the eight most in cash spending thing season, thanks, in part, to big new contracts to Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Derek Carr and Chandler Jones.

So, the biggest spending may be over and the team may, at some point, need to account for potential new deals for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller.

There is a difference between cap space and cash to actually spend. The @Raiders are 8th in the @NFL in total cash spending for 2022 at $255 million. While they will technically get 20 million in cap “space” on June 2, that doesn’t mean they’ll have $20m in cash in the budget https://t.co/QnQzFooa1e — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 18, 2022

Yes, the Raiders could still use some tinkering at some positions, including cornerback. But the heavy lifting may be over.