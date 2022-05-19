Silver Minings: Raiders were best team to bet on in 2021

The 2021 season was memorable for the Las Vegas Raiders in many ways.

They overcame immense adversity and made the playoffs after winning their final four games in wild fashion. So, Raiders’ fans will never forget the 2021 season. It will also be remembered in the sports betting community.

According to Bookmakers.com, the Raiders were the most profitable NFL team to bet on last season. Based on a formula of betting $100 on each team in the league, the Raiders profited a total of $921, which was the best in the league.

Pretty cool, right?

Let's see if the Raiders will continue to be a sports bettor's friend in 2022.

