Rankings Raiders’ 2022 trades

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has developed a knack for swinging trades in his first offseason in charge of the team.

Ziegler has pulled off eight trades so far. Four included veteran players and the other four were draft-pick deals while on the clock. Let’s rank them based on initial perceived value that came to the Raiders in the trade:

Davante Adams trade:

The Raiders’ St. Patrick’s Day trade for the All-Pro wide receiver was one of the very best trades in an NFL offseason full of blockbusters. Las Vegas sent the Packers their first and second-round picks (No. 22 and No. 53). Yes, it was a steep price, but the Raiders got a centerpiece of the offense for the next three years and now their Super Bowl window is wide open.

Rock Ya-Sin trade:

A day before the Adams’ deal, Ziegler swung his first trade by sending standout pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. The key to the trade was moments earlier, the Raiders signed pass-rusher Chandler Jones. He has played for this brass in New England and he is a better fit for the new Raiders’ defense than Ngakoue. Ya-Sin has a chance to start and be a top-of-the-rotation cornerback. Like Ngakoue, he is entering the final season on his contract. But, again, this trade is as much about making room for Jones as anything.

Dylan Parham trade:

This was Ziegler’s first draft trade. The Raiders went down from No. 86 to No. 90 and they also get No. 169, which they traded later. They got Parham, a guard-center who many scouts think can start for the long haul. Tennessee, though, is excited about the trade because it took quarterback Malik Willis with the pick after he fell so this could be a win-win draft deal.

Butler, Munford trade:

The Raiders sent No. 164 to the Rams for No. 175 and No. 238. They took Tennessee defensive tackle Matthew Butler in the fifth round and tackle Thayer Munford of Ohio State in the seventh round. That’s two decent late-round prospects for one late-round pick.

First Vikings trade:

The Raiders received No. 122 and No. 250 in a deal for No. 126 and No. 227. They jumped up to take Georgia running back Zamir White in the fourth round. The Raiders think White can be their top running back in 2023. The traded up to move ahead of their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. They took Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M at No. 123.

Jarrett Stidham trade:

The Raiders acquired backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham from the New England Patriots and seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick in 2023. Stidham was with Ziegler and new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels in New England and he has the inside track to be the backup for starter Derek Carr.

Second Vikings trade:

This was a prime example of Ziegler’s aggression toward trades. The Raiders got No. 126 back and took LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell. Minnesota got No. 165 and No. 169. Ziegler worked the board to get the players he wanted at the spots he valued them.

Bryan Edwards trade:

The Raiders traded 2020 third-round pick, receiver Bryan Edwards to Atlanta and a conditional seventh-round pick for a 2023 fifth-round pick. The Raiders loaded up at receiver and thought they were better fits than Edwards. He will get a chance to reestablish his career in Atlanta.