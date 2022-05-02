Silver Minings: Raiders execute the 4th best NFL draft in terms of value

The Las Vegas Raiders draft is a fan favorite so far, with them acquiring quality picks in every round. Even if there are disagreements, they are minimal within the Nation as the draft season concludes.

The Raiders added players right where they should be selected. Few could argue that Zamir White is the only reach, but he could still become a good running back from the fourth round. Selecting Farrell and Matthew Butler were seen as steals for draft pundits.

According to Warren Sharp’s analytical assessment, the Raiders were fourth in terms of value. Displaying they took players at the right spot Friday and Saturday.

best value NFL draft classes:



1. Carolina Panthers

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Las Vegas Raiders

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. New York Jets

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Philadelpha Eagles

10. Atlanta Falcons



The Raiders' offseason has been exceptional and created a strong buzz heading into the season. There will be question marks with the secondary and the offensive line. Patrick Graham is confident enough with the group, but the front office exhibited they needed competition at the offensive line.

The season will get here fast, and the Raiders have the fan hype, but the media is sleeping. Fans want the Raiders' performance to wake them up.

