The weekend is officially over and so is the NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up making six selections but, surprisingly, at only three different positions.

I went through every pick’s background, stats and potential role on the team, as well as gave you my thoughts on each player for this week’s special NFL Draft edition of the Holder’s Handful podcast.

Raiders draft picks:

3rd round, 90th overall: Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis

4th round, 122nd overall: Zamir White, RB, Georgia

4th round, 126th overall: Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU

5th round, 175th overall: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

7th round, 238th overall: Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

7th round, 250th overall: Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA

