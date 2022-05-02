The weekend is officially over and so is the NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders ended up making six selections but, surprisingly, at only three different positions.
I went through every pick’s background, stats and potential role on the team, as well as gave you my thoughts on each player for this week’s special NFL Draft edition of the Holder’s Handful podcast.
Raiders draft picks:
- 3rd round, 90th overall: Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
- 4th round, 122nd overall: Zamir White, RB, Georgia
- 4th round, 126th overall: Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
- 5th round, 175th overall: Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
- 7th round, 238th overall: Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State
- 7th round, 250th overall: Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA
