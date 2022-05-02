Raiders May news tracker

The draft is over, but NFL news never stops.
May 2
9:35 a.m.: A player often connected to the Raiders lands in the AFC West.
Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Clemson standout wide receiver Justyn Ross, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2022
8:47 a.m.: The free agent market may start picking up.
Effective 4 PM ET, any unrestricted free agent that signs with a team no longer counts against the compensatory draft pick formula.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2022
This includes the likes of Tyrann Mathieu, Odell Beckham, Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Duane Brown.
Their markets could pick up as a result of it.
