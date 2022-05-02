Raiders in line for three 2023 draft compensatory picks

After the end of the business day on Monday, any free agents who sign with a new team will not count toward the 2023 compensatory draft pick formula.

So, clarity is coming to the comp-pick picture for next year. While there are some things to figure out, Over The Cap (which does a great job on these sorts of things) is currently projecting that the Las Vegas Raiders are in line for three 2023 comp picks based on free agents leaving this offseason.

The current projection is Las Vegas will receive a fifth-round draft pick for wide receiver Zay Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars), a sixth-round pick for defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (Seattle Seahawks) and a seventh-round pick for Nicholas Morrow (Chicago Bears).

According to this formula, pass rusher Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals) is the only Las Vegas free-agent signing who counts into the comp-pick mix with the Cardinals projected to get a fifth-round pick for his departure.

If this plays out, the Raiders would have 10 picks in next year’s draft, which is pretty nice. In recent years, the Raiders have not gotten many comp picks, so this would be a welcome change for the team.