Raiders 2022 offseason: More trade candidates

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has been aggressive in the trade market in his first offseason making the decisions.

He has completed eight trades so far (bringing in two players, sending two players out and making four draft trades. The two players sent packing are pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue (who was sent to the Indianapolis Colts in March for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who was traded to the Atlanta Falcons last year along with a conditional seventh-round pick for a 2023 fifth rounder.

Of course, Ngakoue and Edwards were traded because Ziegler and new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels thought there are better fits for their system in the form of other players. It is not out of the question that the Raiders aren’t done trading away players.

Here is a look at potential veterans who could be traded from the Raiders:

Josh Jacobs:

The Raiders will probably keep Jacobs for the final season of his contract. He is their best starting option for 2022 and they can use him a lot, now that they decided against exercising the fifth-year option. So, keeping him may be the best option because they probably wouldn’t get that much for him.

Kenyan Drake:

Drake, a favorite of former coach Jon Gruden, is coming off an injury and has one year remaining on his contract. The Raiders have a crowded backfield and are excited about fourth-round draft pick Zamir White. So, they might feel like clearing Drake off the roster could be a benefit.

Clelin Ferrell:

Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is entering the final year of his contract and is buried on the depth chart. If another team wants to take a flier on a former high pick, I’d bet Ziegler would listen. But don’t expect the Raiders to fetch a ton in return for this Gruden-Mike Mayock swing-and-miss.

Denzelle Good:

The Raiders have added a lot of competition at guard and may want to go with one of their own guys rather than Good, a holdover who is coming off an injury. Good likely wouldn’t command much in return, but teams are always looking for offensive line depth.

Denzel Perryman:

I’m not suggesting the Raiders deal Perryman, who made the Pro Bowl last season after they traded for him from Carolina in August, but many scouts don’t feel like he is a natural fit for Patrick Graham’s defense. Still, the Raiders are a work in progress at linebacker, so keeping Perryman may be the smart move.

Johnathan Abram:

If the Raiders decide they want to start Duron Harmon (who played under Graham in the past), they might be able to get a little something for Abram, especially if another team suffers safety injuries in training camp. It’s pretty clear Abram is entering his final season in Las Vegas, so if the Raiders can get something for him, they might as well try.