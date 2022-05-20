Silver Minings: K.J. Wright thinks Raiders are team to beat in AFC West

K.J. Wright may no longer be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is certainly excited about the team going into the 2022 NFL season.

Appearing on the NFL Network, Wright, a free agent who is currently not expected back in Las Vegas, was asked about what team is the class of the reloaded AFC West. He was asked if the six-time defending division champion Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC West.

Wright, who was a role linebacker for the Raiders in 2021, said the Chiefs are not the favorite because they will miss star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins. So, K.J., if not the Chiefs, who is the best team in the AFC West in 2022?

“Who is No. 1?, is going to be the Las Vegas Raiders,” Wright said on NFL Total Access this week. “That’s who I have at No. 1 ... So, the Raiders are No. 1 in this division.”

.@KJ_WRIGHT34 says the @Raiders are the team to beat in the AFC West pic.twitter.com/rxJQYy7cVe — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 18, 2022

Wright thinks the combination of quarterback Derek Carr and new star wide receiver Davante Adams in the system of new coach Josh McDaniels plus the addition of top pass-rusher Chandler Jones will be enough to propel Las Vegas to the top of the division.

After this call, Wright may be more popular as a former Raider than he was when was on the team.

In other Raiders’ links: