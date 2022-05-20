The NFL as a whole might be calming down, but the Las Vegas Raiders have managed to stay in the headlines by trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards, making some more transactions and allegations of workplace misconduct.

I recapped it all and answered your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Edwards to Atlanta

Mark Davis catches more heat

Ticket prices through the roof

Brad Goldsberry hired in the front office

Preseason schedule set

Three more players signed, two waived

Greg Knapp honored by PFWA

Starting offensive line projection

Johnathan Abram or Clelin Ferrell reaching potential with new coaching staff?

Josh Jacobs excel in new system?

& more!

