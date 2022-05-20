The NFL as a whole might be calming down, but the Las Vegas Raiders have managed to stay in the headlines by trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards, making some more transactions and allegations of workplace misconduct.
I recapped it all and answered your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Edwards to Atlanta
- Mark Davis catches more heat
- Ticket prices through the roof
- Brad Goldsberry hired in the front office
- Preseason schedule set
- Three more players signed, two waived
- Greg Knapp honored by PFWA
- Starting offensive line projection
- Johnathan Abram or Clelin Ferrell reaching potential with new coaching staff?
- Josh Jacobs excel in new system?
- & more!
Please rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!
Loading comments...