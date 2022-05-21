Just when it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders were done making transactions and ready to roll into training camp with the guys they had under contract, they sign another wide receiver. The Raiders reached an agreement with Jordan Veasy on Friday, per Overtime Sports Management Group LLC.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old wideout is originally from Gadsden, Alabama and has Bay Area roots having played at UC Berkley in college. In two seasons at Cal, he collected 63 receptions for 797 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He entered the NFL in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

Veasy was cut by the Titans at the end of training camp that year and has bounced around the league since then, signing contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. He never made it past the practice squad with those clubs, however, he signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad last season and got the call up for two regular-season games. In those contests, he didn’t record any receiving stats but managed to recover a fumble and play on special teams.

At 6’3” and 221 pounds, Veasy adds some size to the Raiders' receiving corps which the position group was lacking, especially after trading away Bryan Edwards. That being said, Veasy’s best chance at making the final roster will be by carving out a role on special teams.

Las Vegas has released fullback Sutton Smith in a corresponding move. Smith was a late addition to the team last season as he inked a two-year deal with the Raiders after Alec Ingold tore an ACL. The former played well enough to be retained by the new regime, until this point, and was expected to compete in a position battle with Jakob Johnson during training camp.

However, that competition won’t come to fruition as head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will stick with “their guy”, Johnson, who played for the New England Patriots before signing with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason. That is, unless someone else is brought in between now and late July…

