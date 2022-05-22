Silver Minings: Raiders have the most expensive secondary tickets

The Las Vegas Raiders are known for their loyal fan base. Their ability to move to different cities and keep the same loyal customers displays the power of the Raiders brand.

With the move to sin city, the stadium has lost a bit of luster with fans selling to tourists wanting a Vegas trip for a weekend. There were a few games in 2021 where for the first time, it appeared Raiders fans were outnumbered at their stadium.

The schedule released a week ago sparked the sale of the tickets from Raider Nation. The Raiders are surprised as the most expensive secondary ticket on the market for the NFL. Pro Football Talk first reported it.

The average Raiders home game ticket is $595, over $200 more than the team with the second-most expensive tickets (the Miami Dolphins at $387 on average for home games). The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are fourth with a $359 average ticket.

Hopefully, the tickets are for other Raiders fans and not the Kansas City Chiefs. No one wants to see all those puke colors in Las Vegas.

