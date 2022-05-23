Raiders poll: What position do you feel best about?

We previously looked at the best position groups for the Las Vegas Raiders as they inch toward the 2022 NFL season.

The Raiders are in good shape in some areas and now it’s your turn to let us know what you think about the bright spots on this roster now that we are past the heavy-lifting portion of free agency and the draft is over.

What is the position in Las Vegas that you are most comfortable about heading into the season. Here are your candidates:

Quarterback:

Led by starter Derek Carr.

Running back:

It’s a deep group that includes Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and fourth-round pick Zamir White.

Wide receiver:

It all starts here with Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Tight end:

Darren Waller and Foster Moreau is a pretty good start.

Edge rushers:

Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones is a nasty duo.

Defensive tackle:

There has been major change there this offseason.

Thanks for playing along.