Raiders poll results: Fans are ready to roll with this roster

Last week, a report from Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders, for the most part, are done with adding to the roster.

As Bonsignore stated, things can always change and are fluid and some additions can still be made prior to the start of the regular season in early September. But because the Raiders have spent the eighth-most amount of money in the league in cash this offseason, the big spending may be offer and the eventual 53-man roster is already on board, for the most part.

We asked our community members if they are satisfied with the 2022 Las Vegas roster if, indeed, this is a set roster. And new Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels will be pleased with the results.

In a poll in which more than 1,500 votes were tallied, 61 percent of the voters said “yes” they are are happy with this roster.

I’d agree. The Raiders did a lot of work this offseason. Yes, there are some holes and not every position is stacked. But that’s the reality of the NFL. None of the 32 teams are completely stacked. So with the financials realties of the world, I think the Raiders and their fans should be pleased with this current roster.