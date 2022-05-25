Raiders poll: Trade Josh Jacobs or Kenyan Drake?

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have shown how important the running back position in in their first offseason with the team.

They added veteran Brandon Bolden (who was with them in New England) and Ameer Abdullah in free agency and drafted tailbacks Zamir White (fourth round) and Brittain Brown (seventh) and signed Sincere McCormick in undrafted free agency.

Of course, they also have veterans Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake

With the fact that the Raiders will use a fullback (Jakob Johnson), they will likely keep four tailbacks, although keeping five is possible.

So, there may not be room for everyone.

Yes, Jacobs and Drake are entering their final seasons under contract, so the team may be right to try to ship one out. While Jacobs would probably bring back more value than Drake (either one likely wouldn’t command much because their entering their final season at a non-premium pay position), Jacobs is more valuable than Drake to the Raiders.

Drake is a solid second option, but the Raiders could live without him, especially considering White may be ready for a role as a rookie.

So, what do you think?