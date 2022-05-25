Silver Minings: AFC West is betting favorite to win Super Bowl

No division loaded up collectively this offseason like the AFC West.

Major stars entered the division and the group of the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos is arguably the very best division in the NFL entering the 2022 season.

The betting community believes it is. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook offers a bet in which you can select a division to win the Super Bowl. Thus, if any of the four teams in the division wins the Super Bowl, that bet cashes. The AFC West is the betting favorite at +350. The AFC East and NFC West are tied with the second lowest odds at +450.

I don’t think there’s any doubt that the AFC West is the best overall division in the league this season, so these odds make a lot of sense.

