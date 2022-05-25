Raiders Podcast: TDL 2019 review of Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram picks

Las Vegas Raiders are already participating in organized team activities. We will find out more about who is lining up where and the starting offensive line on Thursday.

In the meantime, TDL takes a deep dive into the 2019 draft class. It is a pivotal year for the draft class where players' fate with the silver and black will be determined by their performance.

BD and I start on the defensive side of the football. The first two players are Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell. Both are hot topic players that create heated debates between Raiders fans from Twitter to Facebook.

Ferrell comes up first, and we try to determine where he fits inside Patrick Graham's defense. He says he is playing outside linebacker but is that where he fits? We go to the tape, which is better than expected.

Abram is an old-school safety in every way. His coverage skills are still an issue but were hidden by Gus Bradley. If Patrick Graham can find a way to maximize his talents as a blitzer and dime linebacker, he could find his way to an extension.

