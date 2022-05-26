Raiders 2022: Meet Tyler Lancaster

Wednesday, was a busy news day involving the Las Vegas Raiders.

First, former coach Jon Gruden had a major win in his lawsuit against the NFL and then news broke that the Raiders were working out quarterback Colin Kaepernick after a six-year layoff from the league.

Then, shortly after, the Raiders made a minor signing, inking former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. Let’s take a look at him and what to expect from him:

Age:

27

College:

Northwestern

Pro career:

He signed with the Packers in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He spent some time on the practice squad. He was signed to the active roster as a rookie and played 59 games in green Bay, starting 21 games.

Known for:

He’s a solid backup who is versatile and who has some burst. He has 1100 career tackles, with six tackles for loss and 1.5 career sacks.

Raiders’ connection:

He was in Green Bay with New Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2018.

What to expect in Las Vegas:

Lancaster is joining a crowded defensive line in Las Vegas. He may have a chance to be a back-of-the-rotation player.