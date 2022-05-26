Raiders and Colin Kaepernick: ‘Door is open’

Colin Kaepernick’s first private NFL workout in five years apparently went well. In fact, it went well enough that the Las Vegas Raiders are considering signing him.

NFL Media reported Thursday morning that Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders was impressive and the door is open in Las Vegas.

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

Yes, that is vague, but it seems Kaepernick looked good enough that the Raiders’ brass isn’t opposed to signing him. Still, no timeline is known. Las Vegas could be interesting in adding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the current group of quarterbacks or perhaps he is on their list as a potential injury replacement.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday morning that two other teams expressed interest in working out Kaepernick, 34, before the Raiders’ workout. So, perhaps this will kick start interest in Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016. His last team workout was in Seattle in 2017. He has had several open workouts, including at Michigan’s spring game with his former NFL coach Jim Harbaugh.

Kaepernick, of course, has been out of the league for the past six years after he led a civil movement, which including kneeling during the National Anthem in the game. It became a worldwide story that went beyond sports because it brought civil rights and the topic of police brutality to the forefront.

The Raiders currently have a crowded quarterback room. They signed Nick Mullens and traded for Jarrett Stidham (who played in New England for new Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels). They also signed undrafted free agent Chase Garbers. So, if signed, Kaepernick would have to prove himself in training camp and in the preseason after a prolonged layoff from the game.

There’s familiarity on the Raiders’ staff with Kaepernick, who played college football in Reno at Nevada. New offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was on the 49ers’ staff in 2014.