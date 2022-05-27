Raiders poll results: Fans think last year’s backup QBs were better

Most Las Vegas Raiders’ fans have been completely on board with what the new leadership, led by general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, has done to reload the roster.

Yet, if our recent poll is any indication, the fan base is not sold on the big changes at the quarterback position behind starter Derek Carr.

The Raiders let Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman leave through free agency and they signed Nick Mullens and traded for Jarrett Stidham to replace them.

Stidham, who played under McDaniels with the New England Patriots for the past three seasons, will likely have the advantage in the competition with Mullens because he already knows McDaniels’ offense. Mullens was the No. 3 quarterback in Cleveland in 2021.

Still, most of our voters, would rather have Mariota and Peterman. In a poll with nearly 500 votes cast, 53 percent doesn’t think this group is an upgrade. I get it. Mariota is a solid backup. But McDaniels is comfortable with his guys, so you have to trust it.

The bottom line, of course, is the Raiders need Carr to stay healthy regardless if we like the backups are not.